Bahrain approves first phase of metro project costing $2 bln

Bahrain has started pre-qualification process for companies bidding to develop first phase of Bahrain Metro Project, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday.



The first phase of the metro project will comprise an elevated corridor with two tracks.



The Bahrain Metro Phase One Project will contain two lines with a total length of 29 kilometers and 20 stations and two interchanges, connecting Muharraq, Manama, Diplomatic Area, Juffair, Seef District, Tubli, Adhari and Isa Town.



The new urban transit system will support a fully automated, driverless GoA4 system operation and will include the latest technology.



Manama has sanctioned the commencement of first phase of the Metro project estimated at $2 billion.



A market consultation event had held earlier in March this year, and the government will now proceed to the tender stage.



This two-stage international and ‘competitively bid’ public tender process will include a request for qualification (RFQ) followed by a request for proposal.



The RFQ process is anticipated to begin in December.



According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), local and international companies with relevant expertise in the field of public transportation can participate in the tender.

This project is being managed by the country’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.

Economic Recovery Plan



Bahrain had launched an Economic Recovery Plan and the Metro project is one of the most important strategic projects in the Kingdom that aim to support economic growth by attracting additional foreign direct investment and large multinational companies, thereby enhancing Bahrain’s competitiveness.

“The Bahrain Metro project is one of the most important land transport projects providing a new sustainable mode of transportation in the Kingdom, aiming to achieve Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. The project is part of the Strategic Projects Plan and comes as part of the government's priority projects that are worth more than $30 billion. The plan to develop an integrated public transport network will contribute to raising the efficiency of transport services in the Kingdom,” Transportation and Telecommunication Minister Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said.



“The Bahrain Metro Phase One Project will be implemented in line with the latest international standards in the industry, and will be fully automated,” the Minister said.



The first phase of the project will be carried out with the private sector as an integrated PPP, and the pre-qualification tender stage is the first step to identify suitably experienced and qualified individual company or a consortium of companies with relevant expertise to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer the project (DBFOMT mode),” he added.

