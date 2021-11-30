Saudi Arabia’s crown prince sends letter to Kuwait crown prince

.
  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, during his meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince Mishal. (SPA)
The letter was delivered to Kuwait’s crown prince by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, during his meeting with Prince Mishal. (SPA)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a letter to Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

The letter “dealt with the fraternal relations and deep-rooted historical ties that bind the two countries and peoples,” and discussed ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields, as well as issues of common interest and the latest developments at the regional and international arenas, according to the press agency.

SPA reported that Prince Mohammed invited Prince Mishal to participate in the inauguration of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 in Jeddah, which will be held on December 5, 2021.

The letter was delivered to Kuwait’s crown prince by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, during his meeting with Prince Mishal.

