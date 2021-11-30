Sharjah Ruler pardons 237 prisoners ahead of UAE National Day

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad al-Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 237 prisoners ahead of the United Arab Emirates’ 50th National Day.

The pardoned inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah have met all conditions of pardon, state news agency WAM reported.

Earlier this week, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also ordered the release of 870 prisoners ahead of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, according to the official WAM news agency.

Prisoners will also have all their fines and debts paid off.

No further information regarding the identities of the prisoners or details of their crimes was released.

Leaders in the UAE regularly pardon criminals to mark special occasions including National Day and Islamic holidays such as Eid al-Adha.

