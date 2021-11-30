.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE to send delegation to Iran soon, says senior Emirati official

  • Font
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Baghreri-Kani with UAE officials. (File Photo: WAM)
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Baghreri-Kani with UAE officials. (File Photo: WAM)

UAE to send delegation to Iran soon, says senior Emirati official

“There is a recognition by the Iranians to rebuild bridges with the Gulf,” Gargash said.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A senior Emirati official said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates would soon send a delegation to Iran as part of efforts to improve ties with rival Tehran and that Abu Dhabi was keeping its Gulf allies in the loop.

“The sooner the better,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters when asked when a UAE delegation would hold talks in Tehran.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is a recognition by the Iranians to rebuild bridges with the Gulf. We are picking that up positively,” he said, adding that Abu Dhabi still shared concerns about Iran’s regional activities.

Read more: Iran chief negotiator meets senior officials in UAE: WAM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More