Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat

The Arab Coalition backing the legitimate government in Yemen has destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the south of the Red Sea on Wednesday, according to the Saudi state TV.

The explosive-laden boat was launched from Yemen’s Hodeidah, it added.

The coalition had earlier destroyed a drone which took off from Sanaa international airport.

Also on Tuesday, the coalition said it targeted a training camp belonging to the Houthi militia south of Yemen’s Mahliya in Marib.

An airstrike on the training camp left more than 60 Houthi militia members dead, the coalition added.

