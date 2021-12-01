Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that effective Wednesday, the suspension of direct entry to the Kingdom will be lifted from six countries: Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom had previously suspended flights to and from the above countries.

Those coming on flights from the six countries will not need to spend 14 days another country prior to their arrival to Saudi Arabia, SPA said.

GACA stressed to all air carriers the importance of applying the following arrival procedures: Submitting a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours before the flight, registering on the ‘Qaddum’ platform, applying institutional quarantine procedures for five days (regardless of vaccination status), and taking PCR tests on the first and fifth days of quarantine.

“The authority affirmed the commitment to implement all precautionary and preventive measures adopted in the Kingdom,” SPA reported.

