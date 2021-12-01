UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland

Set against the scenic landscape of Hatta’s dams, lakes, and valleys, the 50th National Day celebrations planned tomorrow (December 2) will include stories of distinguished UAE figures, including women, who shaped the history of the country.

Audiences across the UAE will be able to watch the official celebration live starting 5:30pm on the official website of the UAE National Day and on all local TV channels.

From the statistics, one can gauge the amount of work went into the preparations of this much-anticipated event with more than 1,400 individuals from 100 nationalities working over 142 days in the run-up to December 2.

Some members of the UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee revealed new details to the media on Sunday.

Eisa Alsubousi, Head of Communications of the UAE 50th National Day Executive team, began the briefing by introducing the different facets covered in the briefing video. From the celebration’s brand identity and the role of distinguished UAE figures in shaping the history of the UAE to the celebratory music and dance and the captivating features of the official celebration ceremony.



Saeed Al Suwaidi, Head of Research from Bani & Al Culture of the UAE 50th National Day team, said the celebrations will focus on the relationship between the people and their homeland by emphasizing aspects related to the UAE’s agricultural, desert, mountain, and marine environments. He also noted that the show will include stories heard for the first time about some of the distinguished figures, including women, who played a role in shaping the history of the UAE.



On operations, Butti Al Muhairi, Head of Operations of the UAE 50th National Day Executive team, said that preparations for the celebrations in Hatta started more than 142 days ago. More than 1,400 individuals from over 100 nationalities worked for a total of more than one million and 500,000 man hours on site.



By fusing Emirati traditional song with international music, Music Composer, Mohammed Al Ahmed, of the UAE 50th National Day team, said that this year’s celebrations will include orchestral performances and the tribal vocal art of ‘Al-Nadba’ and ‘Al-Ruwah,’ traditionally performed on national and celebratory occasions. He added that the celebrations will also include music from traditional dance performances such as ‘Al-Ayala,’ ‘Al-Harbiya’ and others. The show will also include poetry which will be featured prominently during the festivities signifying its prominent role in UAE culture.

Floating stage

On the artistic direction front, the official celebration is managed by Rawdha Al Qubaisi, Creative Executive Producer and Artistic Directors, Shaikha Al Ketbi and Es Devlin. One of the extraordinary features of the theatrical show is that it will be set on a floating stage in the middle of the Hatta dam amidst the breathtaking landscape using state-of-the-art technology.



The Artistic Directors of the show noted in the briefing that the show will include state-of-the-art techniques that have never been seen before.



One particular technique used this year in the firework display is the use of drones to lift the fireworks higher in the air, thus reducing the use of pyro material and creating a new breathtaking illusion and mesmerizing experience.



The show also uses mid-air projections by utilizing water screens and a large sculpture to bring to the audience a floating theatrical experience, staged in Hatta Dam and surrounded by the Hajar mountains.



Kholoud Sharafi, Brand Designer from Tinkah of the UAE 50th National Day team, spoke about the design journey of creating the brand identity of the UAE National Day.



Sharafi mentioned how she was inspired by archival materials such as postage stamps, television footage, celebratory letters published in newspapers and even street signage and decorations from around the country.



The spectacular show is open to the public, starting from December 4ttill December 12, tickets are available on www.UAENationalDay.ae

