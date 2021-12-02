Arab Coalition: 45 Houthi militia members killed in Marib

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said more than 45 Iran-backed Houthi militia members died after the coalition conducted nine target operations in Yemen’s Marib in 24 hours.

The coalition added that it had destroyed six military vehicles belonging to the militia.

On Tuesday, the Arab Coalition said it targeted a training camp belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia south of Yemen’s Mahliya in Marib.

An airstrike on the training camp left more than 60 Houthi militia members dead, the coalition added.

