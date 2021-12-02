.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition: 45 Houthi militia members killed in Marib

  • Font
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Arab Coalition: 45 Houthi militia members killed in Marib

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said more than 45 Iran-backed Houthi militia members died after the coalition conducted nine target operations in Yemen’s Marib in 24 hours.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition added that it had destroyed six military vehicles belonging to the militia.

On Tuesday, the Arab Coalition said it targeted a training camp belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia south of Yemen’s Mahliya in Marib.

An airstrike on the training camp left more than 60 Houthi militia members dead, the coalition added.

Read more:

Arab Coalitions targets Iran-backed Houthi militia training camp

Arab Coalition releases details on latest air strike on Yemen Houthi military camps

Arab Coalition carries out 15 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi militia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
Top Content
UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears
UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More