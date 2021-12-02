Expo 2020 Dubai: Global participants congratulate the UAE on its Golden Jubilee

More than 50 of Expo 2020 Dubai’s participants from across the planet have expressed their congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on its Golden Jubilee on Thursday, marking 50 years since the nation was founded.

Countries from around the world send a personal note to UAE leaders on its 50th National Day, to honor its historic unification.

Hussain Hanbazazah, Commissioner General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said “On behalf of all at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, I wish everyone in the UAE and its landmark Expo pavilion a very happy and memorable 50th UAE National Day.”

“Yours is a land of rich traditions, where nothing is impossible. With its eyes set firmly on the future, your country embodies harmonious coexistence, the spirit of which is captured in your unique UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. We hope that this golden jubilee brings many more opportunities for your nation and people to prosper.”

Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for France at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: ”Best wishes and sincere congratulations to the commissioner general of Expo Dubai 2020, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, to Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and to all the Emirati people working at and on Expo 2020 Dubai, on the 50th National Day of the UAE.”

Yves Iradukanda, Commissioner General of Rwanda Pavilion, said: “From Rwanda At Expo 2020 Dubai, we wish the UAE a Happy 50th National Day”

Also sending its congratulations was Korea.

Yooseok Ahn, Pavilion Director of Korea Pavilion, said: “Congratulations for Golden Jubilee of UAE! From desert to space, the UAE’s miracle is stunning. A great honor to be in this historical moment with you.”

Aboubaker Hassan Barreh, Deputy Commissioner General, Djibouti Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “I would like to convey my warmest congratulations and best wishes to the leaders and people of UAE on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary OF UAE National Day. The UAE should be proud of their incredible achievements during these five decades. May Allah bless this country with peace, unity, and prosperity for all its people.”

Ambassador Mary Mubi, Commissioner General, Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: ”On the auspicious occasion of the UAE’s Golden jubilee, may I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to the people of the UAE on behalf of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020.”

Rosvi C. Gaetos, Alternate Commissioner General, Republic of the Philippines Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Congratulations on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day. We look forward to stronger ties between our two countries as we work together to meet challenges and to share opportunities of the future. May the citizens of the UAE continue to enjoy peace and prosperity in the years to come.”

Carmen Bueno, Deputy General Commissioner of the Spain Pavilion, said the none of the UAE’s great achievements would have been possible without the country’s clear commitment to education, health, women’s and children’s rights and the eradication of poverty. “Without a doubt, this is the core value of the World Expo 2020 Dubai. Happy golden jubilee!”

Samantha Letang, Deputy Commissioner General, Commonwealth of Dominica, said: “Warmest congratulations on your 50th Anniversary. We continue to celebrate this achievement with you here at Expo 2020 Dubai. This platform allows for the further alignment of our two countries and we look forward to strengthening this bond into the future.”

Section Commissioner General of the Equatorial Guinea Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 Rufino Ndong Esono Nchama, said: “I am pleased to send you a message of congratulations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates National Holiday.”

Chairman & CEO of AICEP (Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency) and Portugal’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Dubai, Luís Castro Henriques, said “It is with great pride that Portugal participates in the Golden Jubilee, which represents a historic moment for the United Arab Emirates.”

Namory CAMARA, Commissioner General for Guinea at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the nation was “thrilled” to help celebrate the Golden Jubilee as one of the more than 190 nations taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai.

“For three decades Guinea and the U.A.E. have enjoyed bilateral collaboration rooted in our shared ideals and development aspirations. On this celebratory occasion, we wish the U.A.E. and its people many more decades of success and happiness.”

Juan Pablo Cavelier – General Commissioner of Colombia Pavilion, said: “The Colombia Pavilion is honored to be part of the biggest celebration of the founding of the UAE, a country full of cultural richness and opportunities. The UAE is an example of leadership, strength and vision, from which we can all learn.”

Victor Haruta, Ambassador of Moldova to the UAE, Commissioner General of Moldova at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Our heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the UAE National Day celebrations, along with the best wishes for peace and continuous prosperity. The UAE has many remarkable achievements including in infrastructure, human development, renewable energy, space exploration - thus this Golden Jubilee is a memorable and inspiring moment not only for the people of the UAE, but for the entire World.”

Maggy Nagel, Commissioner General Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, also extended the country’s best wishes.

“In the coming years, I hope that the ties between our countries will continue to grow and strengthen. On behalf of the Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, I wish the people of UAE peace and prosperity.”

Harun Junid, Commissioner General of Brunei Darussalam Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “On the occasion of the 50th National Day, the Government and people of Brunei Darussalam have great pleasure in extending our best wishes and congratulations, and in wishing the best of health and happiness, and more progress and prosperity for the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates.”

Ulrich Kromer von Baerle Director of the Baden-Württemberg House at Expo 2020 Dubai Ministry of Economic Affairs, labor and Tourism; and Ulrich Kromer von Baerle Director of the Baden-Württemberg House at Expo 2020 Dubai Ministry of Economic Affairs, labor and Tourism, also shared congratulations.

“Warmest congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates. As the first world exhibition in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai already boasts nearly five million visitors – a huge success, for which I’d also like to express my sincere congratulations.”

Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General at the Swiss Pavilion, said, from the Alps to the desert, Switzerland sends its best wished to the UAE on their 50th anniversary.

“We congratulate the visionary UAE leadership for their achievements. The Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect proof and a unique opportunity to discuss global challenges and to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE and the region.”

Any Lam Chong L., Panama Pavilion Director, said: “On behalf of the Republic of Panama Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, we extend our congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on its Golden Jubilee Year! Both of our countries are celebrating historic milestones this year--- ours being Panama’s Bicentennial of Independence. We are grateful to be able to celebrate these important moments together, discovering our similarities while sharing in laughter and dance at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Larry Ng, Commissioner-General of the Singapore Pavilion, said: “Congratulations on the UAE’s 50th Anniversary! Like Singapore, the UAE has a relatively short history as a nation but they have certainly made these years count. It is remarkable to observe the transformation of the country, and the incredible feats and milestones it has achieved along the way - including the honor of hosting the first World Expo held in the Middle East. Best wishes on this special day, and we can’t wait to see the new firsts you will attain in the next 50 years!”

Gilberto Paulino Cossa, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Mozambique Pavilion, said: “The Mozambique Pavilion warmly congratulates the United Arab Emirates on the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the National Day. Congratulations on Your successes in hosting Expo 2020 Dubai! Thank you.”

Severi Keinälä, Commissioner General, aat the Finland Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, extended its congratulations on behalf of the Finland pavilion team, saying: “We look forward to enjoying the weekends Golden Jubilee celebrations together as a global community.”

Other messages of congratulations came from Burkina Faso, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Nepal, Czech Republic, Barbados, Monaco, Lithuania, Montenegro, Indonesia, Togo, Estonia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Japan, Romania, Suriname, Vietnam, Canada, India, Lesetho, Sweden, Algeria, the UK, and Malaysia.

