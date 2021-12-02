.
Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE on 50th National Day

Saudi's King Salman receives UAE dignitaries in Morocco
Saudi King Salman with the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Mohammed bin Rashid. (Supplied)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his country’s 50th National Day, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For its part, SPA congratulated the government and people of the UAE on the occasion of their National Day, wishing them more “creativity and excellence,” the press agency said.

The UAE celebrates its 50th National Day annually on December 2 as the country was formed on December 2, 1971, after founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan united six tribal families.

Leaders of the UAE have heralded key milestones marked in the nation over the past 50 years ahead of the Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations, as they ushered in a new era of growth for the country.

According to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE will continue to steadily pursue a solid ecosystem of well-established values and principles, with human capital lying at the heart of the ‘UAE Strategy for the Future’.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also gave a statement, with a warm tribute to the UAE’s founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“As we celebrate the achievements of the country’s first 50 years and appreciate our progress, we commemorate our fathers who established the country and the foundations of its development and prosperity,” he said.

