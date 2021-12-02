Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season attracts 4.5 million visitors in one month

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, held in the Kingdom’s capital, has attracted 4.5 million visitors in one month, and provided more than 122,000 jobs, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off in October in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

The season offers 64 to 70 hours of entertainment in a day in the form of events, zones, and many more activities, SPA reported last month.

Riyadh Season zones including Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Zaman Village, al-Murabba, and Riyadh Front receive visitors for nine hours each day, while the Riyadh Safari zone welcomes visitors 11 hours a day, and the Combat Field zone is open eight hours a day.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Airlines launched a promotion offering flight tickets for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for only $150 to attract visitors to Riyadh Season, SPA reported last month.

