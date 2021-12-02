UAE ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai marks 50th National Day

The United Arab Emirates held a grand ceremony on Wednesday in Dubai as part of celebrations marking 50 years since the nation’s historic unification and founding in 1971.

The 50th National Day was celebrated on the Al Wasl Stage at Expo 2020 on Wednesday, ahead of the country-wide celebrations on Thursday.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan previously declared 2021 as “The Year of the 50th.”

Celebrations for the country’s half-century birthday have been running from April 6 and will continue until March 31 of 2022. They fall amid the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020.

The official national ceremony celebrating the 50th UAE National Day will take place on Thursday) in Dubai’s Hatta, an enclave in the Hajar Mountains and a popular tourism destination.

A four-day line-up of events and immersive Emirati experiences at Expo 2020 Dubai is marking mark 50 years since the founding of the UAE as the country readies to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

Running from December 1-4, the site-wide celebration will include fireworks, a flypast, aerial stunts, celebratory ceremonies, musical showcases, cross-cultural conversations, cultural performances and exhibits.

From 10.15am on Thursday December 2, visitors are invited to Expo 2020’s UAE National Day Ceremony at al-Wasl Plaza, including the raising of the flag, high-level speeches and anthem performances by a children’s choir, concluding with an Al Azi Performance by al-Wasmi.

This will also feature alongside horses of the Dubai Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior Marching Band in the ‘colors of the World Parade’ between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.

Simultaneously, a performance of ‘Al Azi’, where an Arabic poet leads a chorus that ‘answers’ his call, will take place at 1pm at al-Wasl Plaza.

A gravity-defying aerial performance by Dubai Police will follow shortly after, alongside a 30-minute musical showcase by Emirati singer Fatma Zahrat Al Ain, and a flyover display by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team ‘Al Fursan’.

Visitors are also invited to Expo’s Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheater to watch a live broadcast of the UAE National Day Ceremony, broadcast from Hatta, from 5.30pm.

DMA will host ‘Journey of a Thread’, a live performance of Emirati craftsmanship that dives into the heart of Emirati culture, followed by a fireworks display at 8pm and headline concert by Emirati singing star Eida Al Menhali at Jubilee Stage from 8.30pm.

A key part of the celebrations will be al-Wasl Plaza’s immersive theatrical show, ‘Journey of the 50th’.

