More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition on Friday said its forces launched 13 military operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib, killing more than 90 members of the militia.

The coalition added that the operations destroyed eight military equipment.

On Thursday, the coalition revealed that an airstrike launched by its forces against a military target for the Houthis in Sanaa hit a site of qualitative weapons that were transported from Sanaa International Airport.

The coalition confirmed that its military operations against the Houthi militia were conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

