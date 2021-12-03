.
UNWTO includes Saudi village Rijal Alma in world’s best tourist villages list

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has included Rijal Alma village in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the list of the best tourist villages in the world.

This came during an official ceremony on the sidelines of the organization’s general session in Madrid, Saudi press agency SPA reported Friday.

UNWTO selected Rijal Almaa among 175 participating entities representing 75 countries.

Rijal Alma (literally meaning “the brightest men”) village is 45 kilometer west of Abha city in the mountainous Asir region and is a unique example of Saudi Arabia’s diverse heritage and culture.

The village consists of 60 multi-storey palaces, built of natural mud stone and wood, and occupies an important position in the heart of the historical trade networks linking Yemen, Syria region, Makkah and Madinah.

