Arab Coalition destroys 14 vehicles, kills more than 115 Houthis

The Arab Coalition announced it has destroyed four drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern region, adding that it had also conducted 19 targeted strikes on Marib and al-Jawf during the past 24 hours.

During the recent operations, 14 military vehicles were also destroyed alongside the killing of more than 115 Houthi militants, pointing out that the launch of the drones coincided with the launch of four ballistic missiles towards Marib.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Sunday, the Houthi militia renewed its attacks on the Yemeni governorate of Marib by firing several missiles. According to Al Arabiya’s correspondent on the ground, the militias fired three missiles in the space of an hour targeting Marib, one of which landed at the airport.

This Houthi attack came after the Yemeni army and resistance forces had made advances in the past few days in the strategic governorate, inflicting heavy losses on the militias.

Over the past few days, the coalition announced it had conducted dozens of airstrikes and raids which targeted the Houthi militia sites and vehicles.

Read more:

More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition

Arab coalition targets IRGC site in Yemen’s Sanaa: Report

Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department