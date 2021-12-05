Arab World Institute head Jack Lang hails Saudi-French cultural, artistic ties

The President of Arab World Institute in Paris, Jack Lang, described the cultural and artistic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France as ideal, expressing admiration for the multiple developments launched by the Kingdom that affect all fields of culture.



Lang, the former French Minister of Culture, explained in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the renaissance and development that the Kingdom is witnessing is admirable, and it reflects the true image of the extent of its openness to the world, especially in the cultural and artistic fields by focusing on cinema and establishing art schools and various projects in this regard.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“How can we not be affected by the developments that the Kingdom is witnessing in the cultural and artistic fields, and by the high and impressive horizon of those responsible for culture in the Kingdom,” he said referring to the Cultural Ideas Marathon, which was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture earlier, as a great example of innovative work in the Kingdom, represented in creating and enriching experiences with Saudi citizens and residents alike.



Regarding the artistic and cultural relations between the Kingdom and the Arab World Institute, Lang cited the strong presence of the Kingdom in the past 10 years at the heart of the Institute.



The head of France’s Arab World Institute also stressed that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is showing itself day after day that it is a country of tolerance and openness.

Read more: French President Macron holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman