Bahrain plans to list airport services company and introduce digital Dinar: Report

Exterior view of Central Bank of Bahrain in Manama. (Reuters)
Exterior view of Central Bank of Bahrain in Manama. (Reuters)

Reuters

Bahrain intends to list five more companies on its stock exchange next year including Bahrain Airport Services Company, and introduce a digital currency, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday.

The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer the digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock.

The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to 20 percent of the financial portfolios of local banks by the end of 2025, Sky News cited the bank as saying.

