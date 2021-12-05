.
Exclusive: Video shows Houthis using residential areas, human shields during attacks

  • Font
Video grab shows Houthi militants standing in front of a missile launcher placed in a residential area. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Video footage obtained by Al Arabiya on Sunday showed the Iran-backed Houthi militia using residential areas and human shields to launch missile attacks.

On Sunday, the Houthi militia renewed its attacks on the Yemeni governorate of Marib by firing several missiles. According to Al Arabiya’s correspondent on the ground, the militias fired three missiles in the space of an hour targeting Marib, one of which landed at the airport.

The recent Houthi attacks come after the Yemeni army and resistance forces had made advances in the past few days in the strategic governorate, inflicting heavy losses on the militias.

The Arab Coalition announced it has destroyed four drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern region, adding that it had also conducted 19 targeted strikes on Marib and al-Jawf during the past 24 hours.

During the recent operations, 14 military vehicles were also destroyed alongside the killing of more than 115 Houthi militants, pointing out that the launch of the drones coincided with the launch of four ballistic missiles towards Marib.

