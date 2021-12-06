.
Arab Coalition strikes in Marib kill 280 Houthis during past 24 hours

Houthi fighters fire a machine gun mounted on a truck at a frontline in al-Jubah district of Yemen's Marib province. (Reuters)
The Arab Coalition has carried out its largest targeting of Houthi militants in Marib during the past 24 hours, killing 280 members of the Iran-backed militia group during 47 operations, according to a statement.

During the operation, 34 Houthi military vehicles were also targeted as well as ammunition storage sites.

Military sources in the al-Alam front, north of Marib, confirmed to Al Arabiya’s correspondent on the ground that the army and the Popular Resistance forces managed to seize five fighters belonging to the Houthi militia.

This came after the Yemeni forces repelled an attack launched by the Houthi militia on the al-Alam front that destroyed military vehicles and the killing of a number of militia members.

