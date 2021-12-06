.
.
.
.
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?

uae flag
The flag of the United Arab Emirates. (File photo)

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

It has been a long weekend of festivities to mark the United Arab Emirate’s 50th National Day celebrations and the country’s Commemoration Day, with many residents enjoying an extended break to mark the holiday.

But when is the next public holiday in the country?

There are officially eight occasions when residents will be given one or more days off during the next 12 months.

Christmas and the New Year is just around the corner and January 1 will be the next public holiday as the country ushers in the start of 2022.

However, with January 1 falling on a Saturday next year, many residents will already be marking New Year’s Day on their weekend.

Therefore, it will not be until May when residents will enjoy an extended break for Eid-Fitr.

The country will likely mark the end of Ramadan on May 1 with a five-day break then earmarked to begin on May 1 – depending on the signing of the moon by the country’s moon-sighting committee.

The next one will fall in July marking Arafat Day will falls on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. As the exact day is based on lunar sightings, the date may vary between countries.

However, in the UAE, it is expected to begin at sunset on July 8 – giving residents July 9 off. The day also falls on a Saturday.

Residents however will have the chance to enjoy another break in July – marking the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

It will likely be a three-day break, beginning on Sunday July 10.

Also in July is the Islamic New Year, marked on July 30.

Just over two months later, residents will be given another day’s holiday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

Two more public holidays are expected in the UAE at the beginning of December, with Commemoration Day set for December 1 and UAE National Day set for December 2 and 3.

Explore More