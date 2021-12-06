UAE top security official holds talks with Iranian counterpart in Tehran

The United Arab Emirates’ National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan met his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani in Iran’s capital Tehran on Monday, Iranian state media reported.

Strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and the UAE and discussing the latest regional developments are the goals of Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Tehran, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

In addition to Shamkhani, Sheikh Tahnoun will meet other high-ranking Iranian officials during his visit, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit came days after talks between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal adjourned on Friday.

Last month, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Baghreri-Kani met with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi.

