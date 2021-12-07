.
Coalition strikes Sanaa after Yemen Houthis fire missile: Report

A fighter jet belonging to the Arab coalition fires a missile over Sanaa, Yemen August 30, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

The Arab coalition said early Tuesday it had launched overnight air raids against targets in Yemen in retaliation for a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, destroying the launch site in Sanaa.

“We have destroyed sites in Sanaa linked to ballistic missiles and drones,” the official Saudi news agency SPA tweeted.

It earlier said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at the kingdom by Houthis in neighboring Yemen.

Iran-backed Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, which they seized in 2014.

An Arab coalition intervened in Yemen a year later to prop up the government in a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

The SPA said the target of the retaliatory strike included an area of “caves and secret ballistic missile warehouses on the outskirts of Sanaa”.

The Saudi defense ministry, cited by the news agency, denounced the Houthi missile-firing and the Houthis’ “vicious and irresponsible behavior of targeting civilians”.

“The ministry of defense will take all necessary and deterrent measures to protect civilians and its territory,” the SPA said.

