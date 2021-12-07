Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed meets Saudi foreign minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed received a letter from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two GCC countries, according to a statement from Dubai Media Office.

The letter also expressed wishes of good health for the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed Sheikh Khalifa’s greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing them good health and wellness.

Also in attendance was the diplomatic adviser to Sheikh Khalifa, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad al-Gergawi and Reem al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also met President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica.

The meeting took place at the Costa Rica pavilion on Monday.

Peace forum launches at Expo

On Monday, Expo 2020 also saw the launch of the eight annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies – Abu Dhabi.

The three-day forum – under the theme ‘Comprehensive Citizenship: From Shared Existence to Shared Conscience’– includes UAE, regional and international participation.

The forum is highlighting the role of cooperation between nations and peoples of different religions in strengthening global peace and the well-being of societies, as well as emphasizing the commonalities that unite all people.

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al-Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, participated in the opening session, which was concluded by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies – Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Nahyan said: “I commend this forum on the objectives it aims to achieve, under the title ‘Inclusive Citizenship’, which include promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, as well as addressing related present-day challenges and collectively working on finding solutions to them.”

“These present-day issues relate to various topics, such as citizenship and national identity, education and healthcare, environment and nutrition, discrimination and prejudice, among others.”

“It is important that we collectively deepen societies’ knowledge of conflict resolution and combatting extremism and terrorism, in order to achieve peace and justice around the world. I also commend the strong message that this forum promotes, which is that dialog and tolerance are vital to achieve productive international cooperation.”

