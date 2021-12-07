.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link

The 725 km Omani-Saudi road. (Supplied)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday opened the first direct land crossing between the two Gulf neighbors, a joint statement said.

"The two sides welcomed...the opening of the 725 km Omani-Saudi road, which will contribute to the smooth movement of citizens of the two countries and the integration of supply chains," it said.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest five billion dollars in Oman, Saudi state news agency said, after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited as part of a Gulf tour.

Omani and Saudi firms has signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoU) valued at $30 billion, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince concludes first stop of Gulf tour in Oman

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Oman to start Gulf tour

Saudi and Omani companies sign 13 MoUs, Saudi Crown Prince lands in Muscat

