Saudi Crown Prince begins official state visit to Oman as part of Gulf tour

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Oman state telelvision)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The official reception ceremony for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began at Oman’s royal palace in Muscat, his first stop as part of his tour of several Gulf states.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq escorted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the stage of honor where the Saudi royal anthem was played, and artillery fired 21 rounds of salute.

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived Monday evening in the Omani capital, Muscat, where he was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

A statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court on Monday indicated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will start an official tour of Gulf states including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

Saudi Arabia and Oman signed on Monday 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for joint work on specific projects within economic sectors through several companies owned by the Oman Investment Authority and Oman’s private sector alongside their Saudi counterparts.

Saudi and Omani companies sign 13 MoUs, Saudi Crown Prince lands in Muscat

