UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee

The United Arab Emirates has introduced its first polymer banknote to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the nation’s founding, according to a statement from the official WAM news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The new 50 dirham ($13.6) note depicts the UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan signing the union document, and on the opposite side features an image of the seven founding leaders of the emirates.

“We see in this issuance the new phase that UAE will enter, and a renewed pledge to continue its growth path,” Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said at a ceremony announcing the new note.

Polymer banknotes are more durable and sustainable than traditional cotton paper notes, and last up to three times longer in circulation.

They can also be completely recycled, thus reducing their environmental impact.

The note also features braille embossing so that blind and visually impaired people can easily tell its value.

It also boasts enhanced security features.

ATM machines will begin dispensing the new banknote “in the near future,” according to WAM.

The current 50 dirham note, which features an illustration of an Arabian oryx on one side and the old al-Jahili fort in Al Ain on the other, will remain in circulation.

Read more:

Bahrain plans to list airport services company and introduce digital Dinar: Report

UAE ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai marks 50th National Day

UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland