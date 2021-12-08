Houthi militia fires projectile at Jizan marketplace, coalition intercepts drone

Arab coalition forces intercepted a drone over Yemeni airspace in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the official SPA news agency.

Separately, a projectile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia landed near a marketplace in the Saudi city of Jizan on Tuesday evening.

No information about casualties was provided. A coalition spokesperson called the Jizan attack an attempt to “target civilians in a deliberate and systematic manner.”

The coalition also announced on Tuesday that it had destroyed a Houthi missile defense system in Yemen’s Marib, where clashes between Houthis and the coalition have intensified in recent months.

Saudi Arabia is taking all necessary measures to protect civilians and stop cross-border attacks, coalition spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by SPA.

Cross-border attacks have been a regular occurrence since the Arab coalition’s 2015 intervention in Yemen’s civil war.

The coalition has also intensified bombing of Yemen’s capital Sanaa in recent weeks.

On Tuesday the coalition announced that it had carried out another round of overnight air raids that destroyed a missile and drone launch site in the city.

The US Navy seized two large caches of Iranian weapons bound for the Houthi militia including 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

