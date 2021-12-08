Saudi Arabia: Citizen arrested in France not tied to Khashoggi case, should be freed

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France demanded French authorities immediately release a Saudi citizen who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“In reference to what was circulated in the media about the arrest of a Saudi citizen suspected in the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in France would like to clarify that what was circulated is incorrect, and that the person arrested has nothing to do with the case in question,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also called for the detained Saudi’s immediate release.

“The embassy would also like to confirm that the Saudi judiciary has issued verdicts against everyone who was proven to have participated in the case of Jamal Khashoggi and they are currently serving their given sentences,” the embassy added.

Agencies had earlier in the day quoted French sources as saying French authorities detained a Saudi citizen at an airport in Paris before he was about to board a flight to Riyadh.

Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

A Saudi Arabian court in December 2019 sentenced five people to death for the murder of Khashoggi, and three others were sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail.