.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia: Citizen arrested in France not tied to Khashoggi case, should be freed

  • Font
The Saudi national flag flutters at the historical site of al-Tarif in Diriyah district, on the outskirts of Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 20, 2020. Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit on November 21 in a first for an Arab nation, with the downsized virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and crippling economic crisis.
The Saudi national flag flutters at the historical site of al-Tarif in Diriyah district, on the outskirts of Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 20, 2020.

Saudi Arabia: Citizen arrested in France not tied to Khashoggi case, should be freed

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France demanded French authorities immediately release a Saudi citizen who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“In reference to what was circulated in the media about the arrest of a Saudi citizen suspected in the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in France would like to clarify that what was circulated is incorrect, and that the person arrested has nothing to do with the case in question,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also called for the detained Saudi’s immediate release.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The embassy would also like to confirm that the Saudi judiciary has issued verdicts against everyone who was proven to have participated in the case of Jamal Khashoggi and they are currently serving their given sentences,” the embassy added.

Agencies had earlier in the day quoted French sources as saying French authorities detained a Saudi citizen at an airport in Paris before he was about to board a flight to Riyadh.

Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

A Saudi Arabian court in December 2019 sentenced five people to death for the murder of Khashoggi, and three others were sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts
Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats
Top Content
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Abu Dhabi Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Abu Dhabi
Iran nuclear draft proposals ‘not a reasonable basis’ for deal: France Iran nuclear draft proposals ‘not a reasonable basis’ for deal: France
Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More