Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar on Wednesday evening and was welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, during the third stop of his tour of Gulf states.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left the UAE on Wednesday evening after visiting the headquarters of the Expo in Dubai following his two-day visit to the country.

The Saudi Crown Prince confirmed "Saudi Arabia and the UAE are continuing to coordinate and consult in all fields."

"The talks that we held in the UAE confirm that we are moving forward in strengthening relations," he said.

After his visit to the Sultanate of Oman, the Saudi Crown Prince completed his Gulf tour in his second stop in Abu Dhabi, where he discussed with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The two sides touched on the importance of activating the joint Gulf and Arab action, and a number of regional and international issues and files of concern to the two countries, stressing on the need to work on consolidating regional stability.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had formally restored ties to Doha after more than three years of a boycott earlier this year.

