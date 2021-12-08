.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Tadawul Group opens almost 10 pct above listing price in Riyadh market debut

  • Font
This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (Reuters)
File photo shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (Reuters)

Saudi Tadawul Group opens almost 10 pct above listing price in Riyadh market debut

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Shares in Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the Kingdom’s bourse, opened almost 10 percent above its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.


The bourse’s shares were priced at the top of the range last week, at 105 riyals ($27.99) per share. They opened at 115.4 riyals on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Tadawul Group raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) via an initial public offering (IPO) that was 121 times oversubscribed.

Read more: Saudi bourse operator Tadawul prices IPO at top of range, raises $1.01 bln

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts
Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats
Top Content
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits
US Senate approves $650 million missile sale to Saudi Arabia US Senate approves $650 million missile sale to Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More