.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor

  • Font
The Saudi national flag flutters at the historical site of al-Tarif in Diriyah district, on the outskirts of Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 20, 2020. Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit on November 21 in a first for an Arab nation, with the downsized virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and crippling economic crisis.

Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A Saudi Arabian national arrested in Paris in connection with the Jamal Khashoggi murder has been released, France’s public prosecutor confirmed following reports that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Paris prosecutors said in a statement checks had shown that a warrant issued by Turkey, which had triggered the arrest when the man's passport was scanned during border checks, did not apply to the man arrested at the airport.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France demanded French authorities immediately release a Saudi citizen who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In reference to what was circulated in the media about the arrest of a Saudi citizen suspected in the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in France would like to clarify that what was circulated is incorrect, and that the person arrested has nothing to do with the case in question,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also called for the detained Saudi’s immediate release.

Read more: Saudi Arabia: Citizen arrested in France not tied to Khashoggi case, should be freed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Dubai Financial Market to shift to Monday to Friday week Dubai Financial Market to shift to Monday to Friday week
Top Content
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More