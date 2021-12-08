Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor

A Saudi Arabian national arrested in Paris in connection with the Jamal Khashoggi murder has been released, France’s public prosecutor confirmed following reports that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Paris prosecutors said in a statement checks had shown that a warrant issued by Turkey, which had triggered the arrest when the man's passport was scanned during border checks, did not apply to the man arrested at the airport.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France demanded French authorities immediately release a Saudi citizen who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In reference to what was circulated in the media about the arrest of a Saudi citizen suspected in the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in France would like to clarify that what was circulated is incorrect, and that the person arrested has nothing to do with the case in question,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also called for the detained Saudi’s immediate release.

Read more: Saudi Arabia: Citizen arrested in France not tied to Khashoggi case, should be freed