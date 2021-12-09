Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to visit neighboring Bahrain

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to travel to Bahrain on Thursday, after concluding talks in Doha with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed al-Thani, part of a tour of Gulf states by the Saudi prince ahead of a Gulf summit later this month.

In the meantime, and ahead of the prince’s arrival in Manama, the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council is expected to hold a meeting to discuss a number of files of common interest between the two countries, and enhancing cooperation in the political, economic and military fields.

The Saudi prince’s tour had already stopped in Oman and the UAE where he visited Expo 2020 in Dubai earlier on Wednesday before taking the short flight to Doha. He is still expected to travel to Kuwait after his Bahrain stop.

The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

