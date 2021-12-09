.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to visit neighboring Bahrain

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman virtually attends this year’s G20 Summit. (SPA)
A file photo shows Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to visit neighboring Bahrain

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to travel to Bahrain on Thursday, after concluding talks in Doha with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed al-Thani, part of a tour of Gulf states by the Saudi prince ahead of a Gulf summit later this month.

In the meantime, and ahead of the prince’s arrival in Manama, the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council is expected to hold a meeting to discuss a number of files of common interest between the two countries, and enhancing cooperation in the political, economic and military fields.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi prince’s tour had already stopped in Oman and the UAE where he visited Expo 2020 in Dubai earlier on Wednesday before taking the short flight to Doha. He is still expected to travel to Kuwait after his Bahrain stop.

The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

Read more:

French President Macron holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

US Senate approves $650 million missile sale to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100 Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor
US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More