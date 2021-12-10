Saudi Arabia, Bahrain discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain emphasized on Thursday, the importance of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council stressing “the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.”

Both leaders consider the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and its subsidiary committees as an effective tool to push the two countries’ relations for further progress and benefit from the available capabilities and invest them appropriately.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was the second meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council at Sakhir Palace, according to the Saudi Press News Agency SPA.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen joint work in the security and military fields.

The two countries reached a number of initiatives that would enhance coordination and “consultation in the field of security and military cooperation, enhancing cooperation in the field of cyber security, facilitating the procedures for transit of goods and trucks across borders, as well as facilitating the procedures for travelers through air and land ports, networking, and electronic linking between the two ministries of interior in a number of fields,” according to SPA.

The Saudi Crown Prince had arrived in Manama earlier on Thursday, where he was met by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa after concluding talks, on his fourth stop of a tour of Gulf states ahead of a Gulf summit later this month.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince to travel to Kuwait on last stop of Gulf tour

Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain