Dubai's visitor numbers touch 4.88 mln during Jan-Oct period

General view of Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Eye, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Mohammed Nasim)
General view of Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Eye, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Mohammed Nasim)

Dubai’s visitor numbers touch 4.88 mln during Jan-Oct period

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January-October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million.

The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020.

It added that the emirate’s hospitality sector had sold 9.4 million room nights in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million room in the same period in 2019.

Read more: Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers near five million

