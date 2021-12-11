.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Top philosopher promotes critical thinking in guiding Saudi Arabia’s reforms

  • Font
Political philosopher Michael Sandel speaks during a keynote address by Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Jim Hackett (not pictured) at CES 2018 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (AFP)
Political philosopher Michael Sandel speaks during a keynote address by Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Jim Hackett (not pictured) at CES 2018 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (AFP)

Top philosopher promotes critical thinking in guiding Saudi Arabia’s reforms

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

American philosopher Michael Sandel spoke about the merit of teaching critical thinking skills to young Saudis in order to guide the Kingdom’s reforms, after Saudi Arabia held its first-ever philosophy conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Harvard University professor described by the Times Literary Supplement as the “most important and influential living philosopher,” was interviewed by Reuters after the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, which ran from Wednesday to Friday.

“Engaging in philosophical discussions, especially in circumstances such as these, is a challenging, even a risky undertaking. I felt it was a risk worth taking,” Sandel said.

“Promoting critical thinking, I think, is at least worth trying,” he said.

The professor noted that the Kingdom’s younger generation seems eager to engage in philosophical discussions.

Philosophy was traditionally not taught in Saudi Arabia. However, in 2018 the Ministry of Education announced it would introduce a philosophy course to high schools.

“I want to encourage it, even while recognizing that there is a certain risk and unpredictability to the course it may eventually kick,” Sandel said.

The philosophy conference was one event in a slew of many that have been organized in light of the Kingdom’s rapid reforms that began when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed in 2017.

A film festival is currently being held in Jeddah, and an electronic dance music festival is due to begin on Thursday in Riyadh.

Reforms ushered in by the Crown Prince include lifting a ban on female drivers, easing the male guardianship system, and allowing films to be shown in cinemas.

“All I can say is I think that if there is a possibility of encouraging philosophy and critical thinking in Saudi Arabia, that’s a possibility worth exploring,” Sandel concluded.

With Reuters

Read more:

What to expect from the first Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

Empowered through sports, Saudi females take the sector by storm

Saudi Crown Prince, French President and Lebanon Prime Minister hold phone call

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq
Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More