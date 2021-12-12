Arab Coalition carries out 35 operations targeting Houthis in Marib, 200 killed

The Arab Coalition said it has carried out 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib during the past day, resulting in the killing of more than 200 militants and the destruction of 21 military vehicles.

“We carried out three targeted operations in the western coast to support the coastal forces and protect civilians. The western coast operations targeted two military vehicles, and eliminated more than 15 terrorists,” the coalition said in a series of tweets carried out by the Saudi Press Agency.

“We support the operations of the Yemeni forces on the western coast in areas that are excluded from the Stockholm Agreement provisions,” the coalition added.

