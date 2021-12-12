Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’

Bahrain’s foreign ministry has denounced Lebanon for hosting a press conference for individuals it described as “hostile personnel” on terror lists with the purpose of “broadcasting and promoting abusive and malicious allegations against the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret and denunciation that the Lebanese capital Beirut hosted a press conference for hostile personnel designated on supporting and sponsoring terrorism lists, with the purpose of broadcasting and promoting abusive and malicious allegations against the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry said it had submitted a “strong formal protest” to the Lebanese government regarding the recent move.

The Ministry added that an official note verbale of protest was sent to the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in this regard, containing the Kingdom of Bahrain's denunciation of this unfriendly step by the Lebanese side. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Lebanese government to prevent such reprehensible practices that aim to offend the Kingdom of Bahrain, and are inconsistent with the most basic diplomatic norms and the brotherly relations between the two people,” the ministry added.

In October, Bahrain asked the Lebanese ambassador to its kingdom to leave within the next 48 hours, against the background of a series of unacceptable and offensive statements and stances issued by Lebanese officials recently.

