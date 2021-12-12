.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’

  • Font
A Bahraini flag raised by protesters flutters in front of a local mosque during an anti-government demonstration at the Bahrain Financial Habour in Manama, March 7, 2011. Bahrain suffered its worst unrest since the 1990s last month when seven people died in a heavy-handed security response to protests by Shi'ites who have long complained of discrimination in Sunni-ruled Bahrain, a close U.S. and Saudi ally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain’s foreign ministry said it had submitted a “strong formal protest” to the Lebanese government regarding the recent move. (File photo: Reuters)

Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain’s foreign ministry has denounced Lebanon for hosting a press conference for individuals it described as “hostile personnel” on terror lists with the purpose of “broadcasting and promoting abusive and malicious allegations against the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret and denunciation that the Lebanese capital Beirut hosted a press conference for hostile personnel designated on supporting and sponsoring terrorism lists, with the purpose of broadcasting and promoting abusive and malicious allegations against the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry said it had submitted a “strong formal protest” to the Lebanese government regarding the recent move.

The Ministry added that an official note verbale of protest was sent to the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in this regard, containing the Kingdom of Bahrain's denunciation of this unfriendly step by the Lebanese side. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Lebanese government to prevent such reprehensible practices that aim to offend the Kingdom of Bahrain, and are inconsistent with the most basic diplomatic norms and the brotherly relations between the two people,” the ministry added.

In October, Bahrain asked the Lebanese ambassador to its kingdom to leave within the next 48 hours, against the background of a series of unacceptable and offensive statements and stances issued by Lebanese officials recently.

Read more:

Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours

Lebanon says it wants dialogue with Saudi Arabia, not demands about Hezbollah

Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior: Bahrain FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron
Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans
Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh
ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria destined for Saudi Arabia Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria destined for Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More