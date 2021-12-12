Egypt’s FM heads to Riyadh for Egyptian-GCC political consultation mechanism

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday will head to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, to inaugurate the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to local media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Shoukry will be joined by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and the Secretary General of the council.

The official spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said that the launch of the Egyptian-GCC political consultation mechanism comes as a continuation of the solid Egyptian-Gulf relations, which are characterized by depth and strength at various levels, local media reported.

Hafez added that the mechanism “reflects the keenness of the two sides to periodically coordinate and consult between them, especially towards the common challenges facing the Arab region.”

He also said, “The security and stability of the GCC is an integral part of the Egyptian national security.”

Read more:

Egypt sentences 22 extremists to death: Judicial source

Egypt is answering the UN’s call to combat gender-based violence

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim