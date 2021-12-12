.
Egypt’s FM heads to Riyadh for Egyptian-GCC political consultation mechanism

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday will head to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, to inaugurate the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to local media.

Shoukry will be joined by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and the Secretary General of the council.

The official spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said that the launch of the Egyptian-GCC political consultation mechanism comes as a continuation of the solid Egyptian-Gulf relations, which are characterized by depth and strength at various levels, local media reported.

Hafez added that the mechanism “reflects the keenness of the two sides to periodically coordinate and consult between them, especially towards the common challenges facing the Arab region.”

He also said, “The security and stability of the GCC is an integral part of the Egyptian national security.”

