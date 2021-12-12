.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

GCC summit will discuss several issues, especially regional security: Saudi FM

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the press conference. (Al Arabiya)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the press conference. (Al Arabiya)

GCC summit will discuss several issues, especially regional security: Saudi FM

Published: Updated:

The upcoming GCC summit set to be held in Riyadh will discuss several issues especially regional security, according to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The foreign minister’s statement came at the end of a press conference in Riyadh after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the presence of their Egyptian counterpart.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

GCC Secretary General Nayef al-Hajraf told reporters on Sunday that there are continuing consultations between the Gulf states and Egypt to enhance the stability of the region and the world.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set off on a tour of fellow Gulf Arab states last Monday ahead of a Gulf summit set to be held mid-December in Riyadh.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron
South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta
Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans
ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria destined for Saudi Arabia Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria destined for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More