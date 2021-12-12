GCC summit will discuss several issues, especially regional security: Saudi FM

The upcoming GCC summit set to be held in Riyadh will discuss several issues especially regional security, according to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The foreign minister’s statement came at the end of a press conference in Riyadh after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the presence of their Egyptian counterpart.

GCC Secretary General Nayef al-Hajraf told reporters on Sunday that there are continuing consultations between the Gulf states and Egypt to enhance the stability of the region and the world.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set off on a tour of fellow Gulf Arab states last Monday ahead of a Gulf summit set to be held mid-December in Riyadh.