Oman’s Sultan Haitham set to visit UK to discuss regional issues

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is set to visit London on Tuesday to discuss regional issues, according to an announcement by the Oman News Agency.

Sultan Haitham came to power a year ago after the death of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos. He said earlier this year the government would work to reduce public debt and restructure public institutions and companies to bolster the economy.

Earlier on Sunday, Oman said it expects its budget deficit to reach 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, well within the limits of a medium-term fiscal plan launched by the Gulf state last year to fix its heavily-indebted finances.

Last week, Oman was the first stop of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official state visit tour of all GCC countries, where he met with Sultan Haitham and discussed several issues, including regional developments.