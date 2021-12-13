Saudi FM chairs preparatory session for GCC ministerial summit

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired on Monday the preparatory session for the Gulf Summit of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The session was attended by GCC ministers of foreign affairs as well as GCC Secretary-General Nayef al-Hajraf, according to the press agency.

The meeting discussed the report of the General Secretariat on the implementation of the vision of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which was approved by the Supreme Council in 2015, and the decisions implemented in this regard and what has been accomplished within the framework of “achieving integration and cooperation in the process of joint Gulf action,” SPA said.

The ministers also discussed the reports and recommendations submitted by the competent councils, ministerial committees, and the General Secretariat in preparation for submission to the Supreme Council of the GCC at the 42nd session, which will be held on December 14 in Riyadh.

