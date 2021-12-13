.
Saudi, GCC, Egyptian FMs attend joint ministerial meeting in Riyadh

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired a joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Riyadh on Monday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

SPA reported that the meeting discussed the relations between GCC states and Egypt, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

“The two sides also reviewed developments and issues of common interest on the regional and international arenas,” the press agency said.

The meeting, held in the GCC headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, was joined by the council’s Secretary-General Nayef al-Hajraf.

Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness on the security and safety of the Gulf and the region, highlighting importance of joint action between the Gulf states and Egypt.

On Sunday, Shoukry headed to Riyadh to inaugurate the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the GCC countries.

Egypt’s FM heads to Riyadh for Egyptian-GCC political consultation mechanism

GCC summit will discuss several issues, especially regional security: Saudi FM

Saudi FM chairs preparatory session for GCC ministerial summit

