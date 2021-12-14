Arab Coalition carries out 31 operations against Houthis in Yemen’s Marib, al-Jawf

The Arab Coalition confirmed it has carried out 31 operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib and al-Jawf areas, according to a statement.

The targeted operations during the past 24 hours resulted in the destruction of 20 military vehicles and killed more than 210 militants, the coalition added.

Also on Tuesday, the coalition’s air forces destroyed four drones in Yemeni airspace.

