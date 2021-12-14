Saudi Arabia's economy expands 7 pct in third quarter this year

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

The expansion was slightly bigger than official estimates of a 6.8 percent annual growth during the period.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy of the world’s biggest oil exporter grew by 5.7 percent, the General Authority for Statistics said.



“Economic growth was mainly driven by oil activities, which increased by 9.3 percent year-on-year,” while the non-oil economy expanded by 6.3 percent year on year, it added.



The largest Arab economy was hit hard last year by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices, but it rebounded this year amid easing coronavirus restrictions, higher oil prices and production hikes.



Riyadh said on Sunday it expected the economy to grow 2.9 percent this year and 7.4 percent next year.

Advertisement

Read more:



Saudi Crown Prince: 2022 budget supports post-pandemic, Vision 2030 goals



Saudi Arabia approves 2022 budget, first without deficit in nearly a decade

PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025