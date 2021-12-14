US hopes to solve ‘outstanding issues’ with UAE over $23 bln arms deal: State Dept

The US is hopeful that it can work out any “outstanding issues” with the UAE over a $23 billion arms deal, a State Department official said Tuesday, shortly after a report suggested the United Arab Emirates was considering pulling out of the deal.

“As we recently confirmed at the Dubai Air Show, the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to the proposed sales of F-35 aircraft, the MQ-9B, and munitions even as we continue consultations to ensure that we have a clear, mutual understanding of Emirati obligations and actions before, during, and after delivery,” the official told Al Arabiya English.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Initially struck under the Trump administration, the UAE had requested to buy the US fighter jet and other weapons, including armed drones, as part of the Abraham Accords deal, which saw the UAE normalize ties with Israel.

But the Biden administration’s decision to review all foreign arms sales, including this deal, led to increased skepticism.

While visiting the Dubai Air Show last month, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick said the US intended to move forward with the proposed defense sales.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal cited a UAE official as saying that they informed Washington of the suspension of talks over the F-35 fighter jet. “Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and the cost/benefit analysis led to the reassessment,” the statement read.

Asked to comment on the UAE’s new stance, the State Department official told Al Arabiya English: “We are hopeful that we can work through any outstanding issues, and we look forward to the US-UAE Joint Military Dialogue later this week.”

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland was in the UAE last week to discuss “and advance key regional security and economic issues,” the State Department said before her trip.

The Wall Street Journal reported that senior UAE officials had a visit scheduled to the Pentagon later this week.