.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US hopes to solve ‘outstanding issues’ with UAE over $23 bln arms deal: State Dept

  • Font
The United States Department of State is pictured in Washington, DC on August 6, 2021. (AP)
The United States Department of State is pictured in Washington, DC on August 6, 2021. (AP)

US hopes to solve ‘outstanding issues’ with UAE over $23 bln arms deal: State Dept

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US is hopeful that it can work out any “outstanding issues” with the UAE over a $23 billion arms deal, a State Department official said Tuesday, shortly after a report suggested the United Arab Emirates was considering pulling out of the deal.

“As we recently confirmed at the Dubai Air Show, the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to the proposed sales of F-35 aircraft, the MQ-9B, and munitions even as we continue consultations to ensure that we have a clear, mutual understanding of Emirati obligations and actions before, during, and after delivery,” the official told Al Arabiya English.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Initially struck under the Trump administration, the UAE had requested to buy the US fighter jet and other weapons, including armed drones, as part of the Abraham Accords deal, which saw the UAE normalize ties with Israel.

But the Biden administration’s decision to review all foreign arms sales, including this deal, led to increased skepticism.

While visiting the Dubai Air Show last month, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick said the US intended to move forward with the proposed defense sales.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal cited a UAE official as saying that they informed Washington of the suspension of talks over the F-35 fighter jet. “Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and the cost/benefit analysis led to the reassessment,” the statement read.

Asked to comment on the UAE’s new stance, the State Department official told Al Arabiya English: “We are hopeful that we can work through any outstanding issues, and we look forward to the US-UAE Joint Military Dialogue later this week.”

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland was in the UAE last week to discuss “and advance key regional security and economic issues,” the State Department said before her trip.

The Wall Street Journal reported that senior UAE officials had a visit scheduled to the Pentagon later this week.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
First Jewish children’s camp opens in the UAE First Jewish children’s camp opens in the UAE
UAE ranks first in the Arab world,11th globally in latest Global Knowledge Index UAE ranks first in the Arab world,11th globally in latest Global Knowledge Index
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
Taliban rule marked by killings, boy soldiers, arrests: UN Taliban rule marked by killings, boy soldiers, arrests: UN
Pfizer confirms experimental COVID pill appears effective against omicron variant Pfizer confirms experimental COVID pill appears effective against omicron variant
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More