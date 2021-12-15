.
Deadmau5 cancels MDLBeast Soundstorm set after crew member catches COVID-19

Canadian DJ Deadmau5 performs with Los Angeles-based singer Colleen D'Agostino (not pictured) at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, March 15, 2015. (Reuters)
Canadian DJ Deadmau5 performs at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 15, 2015. (Reuters)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Electronic dance music DJ Deadmau5 has canceled his appearance at Riyadh’s MDLBeast Soundstorm music festival after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, a post on his official Twitter account said.

The ‘Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff’ producer was originally slated to play a set on Thursday, the first day of the four-day festival, which is being held north of Riyadh.

“Unfortunately Deadmau5 will no longer be appearing at SoundStorm as a close contact in his immediate crew has tested positive for COVID,” the post said.

“Out of abundance of caution, he and his team are quarantining and not able to travel to Saudi Arabia for the performance on December 16th, 2021.”

“He’s looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia in the future when all are well.”

Soundstorm, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is the second incarnation of the dance music extravaganza that was first held in 2019.

Other notable names on the 150-strong lineup include Afrojack, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and Tiësto.

The 2019 festival opened to a massive audience of more than 130,000 on the first day alone.

Organizers have said they expect more than 500,000 people to attend the festival in Riyadh’s Banban region this year.

Tickets start at $36 (135 riyals) and go up to $800 (2,999 riyals) for a four-day VIP pass.

