Arab Coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha in Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 20, 2019. (Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed two missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militias targeting the southern city of Abha in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The Coalition added that the Houthis used Sana’a airport as a launching pad for the missiles which targeted civilians.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

