Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets UK Secretary of Defense

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The two discussed existing areas of cooperation between the Kingdom and the UK, especially in the defense aspect, in addition to reviewing the latest regional and international situations and the efforts exerted towards them, the press agency reported.

Deputy defense minister

Also on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with Wallace.

“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and joint cooperation in the military and defense field, in addition to discussing issues of common interest and reviewing the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom to maintain regional and international security and stability,” SPA reported.

