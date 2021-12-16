Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates King Hamad on Bahrain’s 50th national day

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent his congratulations to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa on the country’s 50th national day.

King Salman wished King Hamad good health and happiness, and went on to wish the people of Bahrain steady progress and prosperity, according to a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Arabia’s King also praised the relations between the two countries and stressed his keenness to further develop ties.

Separately, the rulers of the United Arab Emirates also congratulated King Hamad.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and rulers of the northern emirates all sent their congratulations to King Hamad.

The Gulf island-state marks its national day on December 16, the date that its first ruler King Isa bin Salman ascended to the throne in 1971.

Bahrain gained independence from Britain in August of 1971.

