Saudi Arabia sends two relief planes to Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) sends two relief planes to Afghanistan, carrying 1,647 food baskets and 192 aid bags. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent two relief planes to Afghanistan, carrying 1,647 food baskets and 192 aid bags, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The Supervisor General of KSrelief, Abdullah al-Rabeeah, stated that the aid comes via the implementation of the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Rabeeah also said that the Saudi relief air bridge to Afghanistan includes the operation of six relief planes, which carry essential food and aid, weighing 197 tons and 238 kilograms.

KSrelief will be sending further aid carried by 200 relief trucks, which will be launched via a land convoy from Pakistan and distributed to families in Afghanistan, according to al-Rabeeah.

KSrelief is the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, as it manages, coordinates and supervises the Kingdom’s international aid.

